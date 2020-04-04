Coronavirus patients in Akwa Ibom responding to treatment, in stable condition – Official

The five Coronavirus patients who are being treated at the Ibom Multi-specialty Hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, are responding to treatment and are in a stable condition, an official of the health facility has said.

Emmanuel Ekanem, Chief Medical Director of the hospital who made this known, added that the patients were in no need of ventilators at the centre, which is also serving as an isolation facility.

“The five Coronavirus patients identified in Akwa Ibom State are responding positively to treatment at the isolation facilities of the hospital and have no need for ventilators,’’ he said.

Ekanem who spoke while taking delivery of hand sanitizers and other Personal Protective Equipment donated to the hospital by the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) expressed delight over the quality of facilities and treatment at the hospital.

He said Governor Udom Emmanuel had given orders and provisions for the best management of the cases.

He applauded the unity and support from health workers and insisted that the global pandemic required cooperation and sacrifice from healthcare workers and the citizens.

The CMD applauded the Pharmaceutical Society for bringing their professionalism to bear on the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he was particularly confident the sanitizers were of high quality since they were produced at the University of Uyo Faculty of Pharmacy.

While addressing the management of the hospital, the state chairman of PSN, Akwaowo Akpabio said it was not the time for anyone to apportion blames, but to team up with government at all levels to fight the scourge.

He noted that the PSN was ready to provide volunteers to assist hospitals across the state as part of the quest to end the pandemic intensifies.

He explained that the society produced alcohol-based sanitizers in collaboration with the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Uyo.

He said PSN would be visiting the Infectious Disease Hospital, Ikot Ekpene and other health facilities to donate sanitizers as a means of fighting the pandemic as well as encouraging safety of health workers as government alone cannot provide all that is needed.

On her part, Akwa Ibom state Chairman, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Emilia Eleazer, who was also part of the entourage, commended the state government for positive response to the recommendations made by professional health care workers in the state.

She expressed happiness that the recommendations made to government by healthcare professionals in the state had yielded results.