Coronavirus: Oyo records three new cases, 610 samples collected so far

Three new cases of Corona virus have been confirmed in Oyo State. Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde who announced this via his official twitter handle on Saturday night said “the COVID-19 confirmation test for three suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, came back POSITIVE, today”.

Makinde who said the state currently have nine active cases also announced that a total 610 samples have been collected so far in the State.

“A total of 610 samples have been collected so far in Oyo State. 453 of these samples were collected at the COVID-19 drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium. Testing is still ongoing at center,” his tweet read at 11:50 pm.

“We urge the following categories of people who have not already done so, to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium;People who believe they could have come into contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; People who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts;People with respiratory symptoms and Healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.”

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing. Gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of ten persons”. he added.

REMI FEYISIPO, Ibadan