Coronavirus: Oyo discharges 95 as total now 271

Having received their second NEGATIVE test results ninety-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged in Oyo state.

Governor Seyi Makinde through his official twitter handle Saturday morning said this brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 271.

Makinde who is the chairman of the state’s COVID-19 task force also said the confirmed tests for thirty-five suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

Giving an update on coronavirus in the pacesetter state, the governor said the cases are from Ido (7), Ibadan SW (5), Ibadan North (5), Ibadan NW (5) Oluyole (3), Ibadan NE (3), Ibadan SE (3), Egbeda (3) and Ogbomosho North (1) Local Government Areas.

According to him, so far, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 469.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800 or visit a community-based testing centre near you, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath” he however added.