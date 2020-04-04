Coronavirus: NNPC dismisses rumoured  outbreak in Corporation’s Abuja  Estate

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has dismissed rumours of a mass outbreak of Coronavirus at its Estate in the Garki Area of Abuja, as it explained the circumstances of the individual infected with the virus at an apartment in the estate.

The corporation, while dismissing insinuations of mass outbreak of Coronavirus infection at the facility, stated that it was aware of all the actions taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tackle the singular case, which for until now has remained an isolated incident.

In a clarification statement issued on Saturday, the corporation explained that the said case, involving a non-member of staff of the corporation, had to do with the individual who had just returned from the United Kingdom and developed symptoms of the decease.

It further clarified that the said case was said to have been confirmed positive by the NCDC after undergoing a laboratory test and in line with NCDC’s approved protocol, all residents of the affected apartment were moved out and placed in isolation, while officials of NCDC undertook a disinfection of the flat and adjoining areas to eliminate the chances of community infection.

The NNPC said it had long embarked on public awareness campaigns within the corporation and beyond her borders, including sharing with the residents of the Estate guidelines on successful self-supervised isolation to ensure strict adherence to all NCDC-prescribed safety measures designed to tackle the COVID-19 global pandemic.