Coronavirus: More foreign nationals taken to Lagos isolation centre

Three more suspected cases of the deadly Covid-19 also known as the coronavirus have been detected in Lagos and now quarantined at the Yaba isolation facility, Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for health has said.

The newest case, according to Abayomi his twitter handle, is a suspect who arrived Nigeria from England on Thursday.

Earlier, a Nigerian who returned from France, was also quarantined at the facility on suspicion of possible infection of the virus after developing headache and respiratory symptoms.

Also, a Chinese national suspected to have had contact with persons infected by the virus in China is also quarantined at the centre.

The commissioner that all cases are being attended to at the isolated facility in Yaba.

While disclosing that it was now three cases, the commissioner said the samples of two persons had been taken for tests to ascertain their coronavirus status.

“We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba.

“One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are being expected,” Abayomi, a professor of medicine wrote on his twitter handle.

Joshua Bassey