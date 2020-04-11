Coronavirus Lockdown: Kwara exempts registered farmers, journalists, others

Farmers in Kwara State who can identify themselves with any registered farming association will be allowed to go to their farms during the total lockdown the state government declared to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the government has said.

The governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has also felicitated with the Christian community in the state and on the occasion of Easter celebration.

The Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 also exempted journalists on duty from the lockdown in line with global best practices during such emergencies, it said in a statement issued by Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s chief press secretary and spokesperson for the Technical Committee

“The Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 hereby permits such farmers to do their job unhindered during the lockdown to the extent that they can identify themselves as legitimate farmers. Even then, they are not expected to violate any of the safety protocols in the course of doing so,” the committee said.

The committee urged all the law enforcement agencies to grant free passage to such farmers after identification. It added that previous waivers granted to manufacturing firms are still valid on the condition that they maintain social distancing and scale down their operations.

Petrol stations, banks, and hospitals are also exempted from the lockdown on the condition that all safety protocols are adhered to, the committee said.

“Similarly, journalists are essential workers and should be given right of passage. Presentation of their workplace identity cards duly issued by their organisations shall be enough to let them move around to do their work unhindered. This privilege shall apply only to all the media houses operating in the state. While reporters are known to move in groups during developments like this, the committee urges them (reporters) to maintain social distancing and other safety protocols at this time,” the committee said

“We want to emphasise that all health workers remain exempted from this lockdown. They should be granted free passage at all time once they present their workplace identity card,”

In his message to the Christians in the state, the governor noted that it was significant that the commemoration of Easter, one of the historical events of human history, is “coming at a time of yet another historic trial for the human race”.

“Our belief in God, our resolve to bond together, and our personal and collective discipline are again being tested. I’m certain we will emerge from this trial better and stronger together,” he said in a statement issued by Ajakaye.

The Easter celebrations this year are being observed by Christians worldwide amid stay-at-home orders as the world fights against the Coronavirus pandemic. In Nigeria, many towns and states have been on lockdown and people advised to stay at home.

“I understand just how tough it is to be asked to stay at home and apart at this time when families usually come together to celebrate Christ’s selflessness and sacrifice. I appeal to all of us to take this as a trial. To beat the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge everyone to abide by all the precautions to flatten the curve of transmission and be safe,” the governor said.

“As we deploy every scientific prescription to defeat this enemy, let us use this moment to pray to God to save the human race from this pandemic and other calamities,” he said.

The Governor promised to continue to work with the faith communities and other stakeholders to build a better Kwara State in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

“I also use this moment to commend the faith community for the tremendous support we have received from them. We are committed to ensuring that no segment of the state is left behind while all observations are being looked into,” the statement added.