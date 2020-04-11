Coronavirus like battle with hell says Bauchi Governor

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi who has just been discharged from isolation after recovering from the deadly Coronavirus has compared his experience fighting to stay alive to experiencing something akin to hell on earth.

He spoke after being given a clean bill of health by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The governor had tested positive for coronavirus it was announced in a statement on Tuesday March 24 and was immediately taken into isolation.

A grateful Bala Mohammed declared:, “ I went through hell while in isolation for treatment, it was like I was alone.

“The situation was made worse with the kidnapping of my elder brother but we thank God for his release. I have learnt a great lesson during this period in isolation and it has further strengthened me and will spur me to do more for the people of Bauchi State.

“I cannot hide my health status but if by doing so I have offended anyone, I apologise for that. It was really a trying time for me, glory to God that I was able to pass the test,” the governor said shortly after he was discharged at about 9.10p.m on Thursday night.

The governor who thanked the people of Bauchi State for standing by him all through the trying period but he however, called on people of the state not to bother to come to his office for sympathy visit saying, “because of the social distancing practice directive, I appeal to our supporters to stay at home and continue to pray for divine intervention on the situation.”

The second and final sample test of the governor came on Thursday negative.