Coronavirus: Lagos state isolates Nigerian who returned from France showing symptoms 

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has revealed that a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago and currently showing some symptoms is now in isolation at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

The Nigerian travelled to France, spent seven days there and returned to Lagos three days ago with a headache and some respiratory symptoms.

The state government is presently awaiting his result.

The commissioner, who stated this at a briefing on Thursday, said the patient was referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital by a private hospital in Lagos.

He added that the result of the patient would be made public once he gets it.

“This is because he has been in a country where there is an active person-to-person transmission, it could be common cold and there is a possibility that it could be coronavirus.

“He has been put in isolation, the test is being run right now, I am expecting the result,” Abayomi said.