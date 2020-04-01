Coronavirus: Lagos residents queue in mass to receive food items

Residents of Apapa-Iganmu Local Government Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos, on Tuesday evening, formed a rowdy queue to receive the food items shared by the state government, breaching the social distancing and self-isolation order.

A mammoth crowd was seen right in front of the local government building which is located along Gaskiya Road, Ijora, struggling to get their shares of the food items.

Some of the residents who had received their shares said they were given some cups of rice wrapped in a small nylon bag.

The Federal government had on Sunday ordered that residents of Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states stay at home, to check the spread of the pandemic COVID-19.

Many of the residents in Apapa-Iganmu LCDA have however breached the social distancing order, in a rush to get the food items shared by the state government.