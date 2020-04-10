Coronavirus:  Lagos commences house-to-house active case search

The Lagos State Government has commenced a house-to-house case identification to detect possible cases of the COVID-19 in the State.

Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health who disclosed this during a joint Ministerial Press briefing on COVID-19 intervention in Lagos State held on Thursday in Alausa, Ikeja stated that the COVID-19 case identification campaign tagged the ‘Community Active Case Search’ commenced on Monday 6th April, and is expected to run for two weeks in the first instance across the State.

“Health workers during this time will move from house to house including health facilities in pairs to administer electronic questionnaires to citizens. Abayomi added that the questions to be administered bother on COVID19 symptoms,” he explained.

He stressed that the officials carrying out the exercise can be identified with the COVID-19 outbreak Response tags and letter from the Local Government.

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about symptoms of cough, cold and fever.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of COVID-19 in different communities across the State. I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this pandemic quickly,” he said.