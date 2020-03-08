Coronavirus: Gov. Sanwo-Olu meets President Buhari at Aso Rock

As Nigeria intensify efforts to tackle the dreaded Coronavirus from spreading, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, on Sunday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting which was basically private took place at the private residence of the President.

The Governor took to his twitter handle to announce his meeting with the President, saying that he briefed the President on the index case involving the Italian businessman who tested positive for the Virus.

According to the Lagos State Governor’s twitter handle @ jidesanwoolu, “ Today, I met with HE President @MBuhari to give an update on the index case of #COVID19”

He also reported that the situation is being effectively managed by @SLMOH, collaborating with @Fmohnigeria and @NCDCgov,

“ We are doing all that is necessary to ensure that the case of #COVID19 is contained”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja