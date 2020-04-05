Coronavirus: FG compiles names of Nigerians for evacuation from US

The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, United States (US) has started compiling names of Nigerian nationals, following the guidelines issued by the Nigerian Government regarding its nationals living outside the country, who are willing to be evacuated due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ninikanwa Okey Uche of Nigeria’s Consul (Information and Community Relations) on behalf of the Nigerian Consul General in New York and confirmed by the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye on Sunday.

“The Consul General of Nigeria New York is compiling names of Nigerian nationals requiring emergency evacuation during this challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic.

” The purpose of the exercise is to enable the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide necessary assistance for Nigerian nationals in the United States, ” the statement said.

The Consulate therefore requested that Nigerian nationals desiring of evacuation to urgently email their detailed information to the following: bnura@nigeriahouse.com and cgnny@nigeriahouse.com.

More information required from intending evacuees include: their full names as they appear on the passport; contact details (tel. no. and email); travel document status such as valid or expired, Nigerian passport (data page) as well as a valid Nigerian Visa (and proof of Nigerian nationality).

Intending evacuees are also requested to provide their current location in the US (city and state); current health status in relation to the COVID-19 and reasons for request.

The statement added that information received will be compiled and forwarded to the Nigerian Government for appropriate action adding that all concerned would be notified as soon as necessary arrangements have been made.

The statement however, noted that the financial implications will be borne by prospective evacuees even as it advised them to comply with the host country’s advisories on the Coronavirus to remain safe.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had directed all its missions abroad to compile lists of willing nationals who wanted to come back home.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM on Friday said that interested Nigerians are advised to inform the missions in the various countries they are in, who will then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

To this end, Abike Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians stranded abroad and willing to return home to key into this Federal Government gesture by providing their information to the mission in their respective host countries.