Coronavirus: FCTA begins decontamination of Abuja City Centre

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the decontamination of the city as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu while flagging off the exercise at the Berger Roundabout in Abuja called for inter-agency collaboration to achieve the desired result in the battle against covid-19.

Aliyu assured residents of the territory that they are in safe hands as government would continue to do everything possible to contain the spread of the virus, just as she stressed that nation building is a collective responsibility.

“We are here to symbolically flag-off the decontamination of the city starting from the Berger junction. This spot is very significant because it is a point of convergence. This is where you find the hustling and bustling.

“As you can see today, the entire stakeholders are united in this battle against COVID-19. You can see the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Fire Fighters, and organised private sector are here in this fight and we will take it to all the nooks and crannies of the city. And from there we will move to all the satellite towns as well.

“I congratulate all the stakeholders because united we are stronger. I want to assure Abuja residents that they are in safe hands and nation building is a collective responsibility.

“We will leave no stone unturned in this decontamination. We will approach the private estates, the bridges, markets, motor parks, bus terminals and all the inter-change will be fumigated,” she said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Baba Shehu Lawan called on residents to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the fumigation exercise, adding that the chemicals are eco and human friendly.

James Kwen, Abuja