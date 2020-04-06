Coronavirus: Ethiopian Airlines evacuates 385 Americans, 200 Canadians from Nigeria

Ethiopian airlines on Monday evacuated 385 Americans and 200 Canadians from Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, (MMIA) over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline with a B777-300 aircraft type evacuated 385 Americans from Lagos to Washington DC on Monday.

Also another ET flight with B767 aircraft type evacuated 200 Canadians from Lagos and Abuja to Addis Ababa en route Toronto, Canada.

After the normal airport formalities, the evacuees boarded the ET flight.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) has banned international flights but confirmed essential flights will still operate.

The essential flights include aircraft in state of emergency, over flights, operations related to humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, alternate aerodrome identified in the flight plan, technical stop where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety related operations.

Monday’s evacuation is the latest in a string of moves by foreign countries to take their nationals out of Nigeria in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Countries that have airlifted their nationals from Nigeria include France, Germany, Israel, and Lebanon.