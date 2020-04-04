Coronavirus: Ekiti assures residents of Safety

Ekiti state government has assured the people of the state that adequate prevention measures have been put in place to contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus in the state, saying that health workers have been strategically stationed at the various border points with infrared thermometers to test those coming in and going outside the state.

The State Commissioner for Health and human services, Moji Yaya-Kolade made this known on Thursday while briefing journalists on the new patient that tested positive to covid-19 shortly after the discharge of the index case.

According to the commissioner, “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced a positive case of Covid-19 infection in Ekiti State. Thus, we can confirm that we have a patient in our isolation center whose test returned positive as announced.

“The patient is a 42 -year-old male indigene, who travels often by the nature of his job. While we are still processing more of his information, we can confirm that he has been to the airport in Lagos in the last 14 days, which could account for his infection.

“In line with standard case management protocol, we have admitted him into the isolation centre while the environmental team will be going to disinfect his premises as soon as possible. The isolation centre has also been disinfected accordingly.”

The Health Commissioner said the state contact tracing team commenced tracing of all the contacts of the confirmed case in the last 14 days, for guidance on self-isolation and symptoms monitoring within the stipulated period, adding that this particular case was not with any significant symptoms and is very stable.

She also affirmed that there was another suspected COVID-19 case, who is currently quarantined, pending the availability of his test result. The patient according to the commissioner is a 23-year-old male, who initially manifested some symptoms and was placed on symptomatic treatment and investigations by health officials.

Yaya-Kolade urged residents to comply with Governor Kayode Fayemi’s directives to stay at home and observe preventive measures of frequent hand washing with soap under running water, avoid bodily contact with anyone, cough or sneeze into curved elbow, disinfect surfaces regularly and maintain social distancing. The Commissioner promised that government would continue to update the people on further developments on the pandemic.