Coronavirus: ECCIMA to partner state, health ministry on proactive steps

Despise the spread of coronavirus, the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has promised to partner the state and Federal Ministry of Health to ensure the provision of adequate health facilities required for the prevention of the virus at the point of entry of the forthcoming Enugu International Trade Fair.

Announcing ECCIMA’s preparedness to hosting the 31st Enugu International Trade Fair coming up March 13 to 23, the president of ECCIMA, Emeka Nwandu, says they have made all necessary arrangements and provisions for a successfully hosting of the fair with the theme ‘Advancing the Growth of SMEs through Corporate Governance for Rapid Development.’

Nwandu says the Chamber will meet with the health team to agree on modalities, notwithstanding all the other sanitary facilities in place, such as the hand sanitizers, temperature checking equipment, etc.

According to Nwandu, a lot of local manufacturing companies and some other international organisations have already indicated interest to participate in the fair, among them are Japan, Bangladesh, while China would be represented by those living in Nigeria because of the health challenges experienced in their country.

Responding to a question, whether he envisages low turnout due to the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Nwandu notes that this year’s fair would be far better than last year’s because of the awareness already created, and that most participants in the fair, before now move their good with vehicles while their arrow heads join flight.

The ECCIMA president says participants could register from any part of the world through online registration platform with immediate online space allocation.

The fair, he also notes, would get involved in boosting technological advancement by encouraging the participation of researchers, innovators and creative thinkers towards commercialisation of research findings, including robust indulgence in digital space.

The president further says the fair would also get more credence and attention towards boosting the agricultural sector and particularly commercial farming for job creation and food security.