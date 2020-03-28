Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rise to 97 as NCDC confirms 8 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 8 new cases of Coronavirus making it a total of 97 cases in the country.

According to the twitter handle of NCDC, eight cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria, two in Federal Capital Territory, Four in Oyo, one in Kaduna and One in Osun State.

“As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria with one death,” NCDC said.

Currently;

Lagos- 59

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1

