Coronavirus cases hit six in Ogun, as Abiodun confirms two new cases

...as state plans mobile testing laboratory for COVID-19

Following the confirmation of two fresh cases of Coronavirus in Ogun state by Governor Dapo Abiodun on Monday night, the number of confirmed cases in the state is now six.

BusinessDay recalls that after the Italian index case was recorded in Ogun state on the 27th of February, 2020 which was the first confirmed case in the state and in the country, the number of COVID-19 patients has now reached six in the state, with three patients being discharged, including the Italian index case.

Speaking at a news conference held at his Iperu-Remo private residence on Monday night, Governor Dapo Abiodun declared that the two new cases were found from Obafemi-Owode and Yewa-South local government areas of the state, and with this development, all the three Senatorial districts of the state have recorded at least one case of Coronavirus.

“And today, I have the unpleasant task of announcing two new positive cases in Ogun State today, bringing        the total to 6 from   the  index case identified late        February,” the governor said.

“Though  out   of    the   6 cases three have   been discharged and       one  is     also  responding      to        treatment and  on    the verge of    being      discharged,     the  two new cases      may be   erroneously     considered few but certainly   very significant.

He disclosed that One of the   cases       is from Obafemi-Owode Local Government in Ogun       Central    whilst the   other is from Yewa South in   Ogun West,     “thus       each of        the three senatorial  districts   in    the  state has one  case at    least”.

“The fight against     coronavirus   is     a    relentless one and   the   reality of it stares    us    in        the  face with increasing figures   of    the  number   of   positive   cases and deaths globally and       even       on    our  shores.

He said this is  significant,     particularly      given that         the two    new cases have       no    recent      travel        history     or close contact       with any  positive        case with travel       history. According to them,        one  of   the new cases is     from Mowe, a border   town with       Lagos      State.

“They      have     since   been        moved     to        one  of our      isolation  centres     in     the   state”, he disclosed.

While explaining the steps taken so far in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19, the governor said the state was in the process of concluding plans  to    take delivery   of   its molecular  laboratory.  There  are also plans for  a      mobile testing laboratory, he said.

“In   addition,  the   government     is     also establishing a drive-through       testing     facilities, all    in     an effort       to test      as many   as    possible   so    as    to        truly confirm   that numbers   of    positive   cases        we   have are   a true    reflection of    the   situation  in     our   state.”

Governor Abiodun also cautioned the politically inclined residents of the state not to politicise the stimulus packages that are being arranged to cushion the negative effects of lockdown. “It  is     worth      emphasising        for   the umpteenth time that each  of    the   pack        of    seven       food items is meant for a household        of    the   elderly,    the poor and    the vulnerable and  not for     any street,       group,  or Community    Development   Association     to     unbundle and start        sharing the      items       in     bits and  pieces. This        will defeat       the purpose     of    the palliative,” he noted.

“In   the first    phase,      between   250-300   households        are targeted in each ward, and distribution    will continue  in    phases    until   1,500    to    2,000.

households      reach       is     achieved  in     each of        the   236 wards       in     the   state,        approximating to     about    2.5 -3      million    citizens,” Abiodun explained.

 

 

