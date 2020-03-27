Coronavirus: Buhari directs construction of camps in Stadiums

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, directed the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to open all the stadiums across the country for construction of isolation centers.

The decision is coming against the backdrop of the upsurge in cases of those testing positive for the Corona virus global pandemic in Nigeria.

The stadiums to be converted to isolation centres include those located in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna.

He also directed the construction of isolation camps at all the NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers as they are needed.

The Sports Minister in a statement, said his Ministry is in touch with relevant authorities to facilitate the immediate implementation of the new directives.

He declared that his Ministry ws ready to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna for use as isolation camps to erect tents.

” We will be touching base with relevant governments and institutions in this regard. We are in this together” he said.

Nigeria was reported to have recorded a total of 14 new cases on Thursday, the highest in a single day so far. That took the country’s total coronavirus cases to 65.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had on Thursday, declared that a total of 4370 persons suspected to have made contacts with those who had tested positive to the Coronavirus are walking freely on the streets of Nigeria.

President Buhari had earlier assured Nigerians that his government would do everything necessary to halt further spread of the virus.