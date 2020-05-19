Coronavirus: Akeredolu advises residents against self-medication

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday advised the residents of the state not to jeopardise their own health through self-medication against Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Akeredolu gave the advice in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on the latest development of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

According to him, all the herbal combinations and orthodox medicine mostly being promoted and displayed on the social media and elsewhere are not yet authenticated and approved for clinical use.

“I must not end this without making clear our position on the national conversation on the treatment and medications for COVID-19. While there have been various suggestions and unauthorised recommendations of drugs and therapies for COVID-19, Government wishes to use this opportunity to advise the public against embarking on such harmful and indiscriminate acts,” the governor said.

He, however, called on everyone to promptly report all cases for proper medical review and appropriate treatment in the state.

Recall that 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Ondo state. But, Akeredolu said 13 patients have been successfully treated and discharged, one dead while 6 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

“At this point, our greatest concern still remains the interstate importation and community transmission of this deadly infection. The specifics of the twentieth case bears testimony to the seriousness of the matter. The case lives in Oke Aro, Akure. Her records show she neither travelled in or out of the state recently.

“She was fully resident in her community in Oke Aro. The implication is that having been infected, she might also have come in contact with others thereby enlarging the circle. This is what community transmission means. It is dangerous, deadly and undesirable. We must therefore all collaborate to stop the threat.

“While the 20th case is already undergoing treatment, a massive contact tracing has already been activated to contain the spread. In this vein, I wish to admonish all residents of Ondo state to remain vigilant and dedicate themselves to community care by reporting all suspicions to our health workers and our rapid response team available on the specially designated toll-free numbers.

“While Government remains mindful of the challenges imposed upon all of us by this pandemic, I wish to emphasise that we will continue to take every lawful and necessary measures towards the welfare and protection of our people. We will do all to ensure freedom, confidence and prosperity for our people, including the right to seek the face of God almighty at all times and especially at these crucial times.

“In furtherance to this, Government will be meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders within the state to explore ways of returning religious worship to our society. We will accelerate such consultations and review and without doubt the people will hear from me very soon.

“Meanwhile, let me state categorically that all containment regulations earlier pronounced by Ondo State Government are geared towards protection of the people and containment of the spread of the pandemic. So far, they have led us to modest success and they shall remain in force accordingly.”