CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Tuesday, that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

”In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus’’- Cuomo wrote in a twitter message.

Cuomo said that he is quarantined in his basement and will do his shows from there.

Chris Cuomo is the brother of New York governor, Andrew Cuomo who has publicly declared his support for his brother ;

“This virus is the great equalizer. He is going to be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong—not as strong as he thinks—but he will be fine…In his job, he’s combative and argumentative…but that’s his job, that’s not who he is. He’s a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he’s my best friend.”

New York, where Cuomo resides, has in a matter of weeks become the epicentre of the coronavirus in the United States of America, that has the highest number of infected people across the globe.