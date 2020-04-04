Clinical staff abscond from duty in Uyo over coronavirus

These are indeed trying times for health workers as a number of them have allegedly absconded from duty at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) claiming that they had contacts with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

A statement by the chairman of medical advisory council of the hospital, Emmanuel Kunle Abudu and sent to all heads of clinical departments and units said that though the management of the hospital has a duty to protect its staff and ensure their safety, it would no longer tolerate such claims without proper evaluation.

Part of the statement reads: “The management of the University of Uyo Teaching hospital has observed with dismay that some clinical staff had absconded from their duty posts claiming they had contacts with persons that have tested positive for COVID-19 recently announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“Consequently staff who have genuinely claimed they had contacts with the infected individuals should only notify the chairman, medical and advisory council through heads of departments and units in writing.

“Thereafter, the management will invite members of the case management subcommittee of the UUTH taskforce on COVID-19 for immediate evaluation based on the level of contact of the concerned staff with the infected persons.

“Also during the evaluation process, the staff would be given N-95 face mask,” it said, adding that “the outcome of the evaluation of the subcommittee may require further action which will be communicated to the concerned staff immediately.

It advised all heads of departments/units to ensure compliance and inform erring staff to report to work as management “would not hesitate to take stringent action upon failure to comply”.

This comes a day after the state government rejected results of five people confirmed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As at today, the five patients are being treated at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital in the state capital. All are responding to treatment and in a stable condition, according to an official of the health facility.