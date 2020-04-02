CIBN donates N20m to combat Coronavirus in Lagos

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has made a donation of N20 million to the Lagos State Government to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a statement by Seye Awojobi, registrar/chief executive of the Institute, as a membership organisation, the Institute is fully committed to play its part towards the development of the country. While noting that the donation was a token of its support towards the State Government’s response to the pandemic, it believed that it would go a long way in the provision of the much-needed essential materials and important medical equipment.

The statement applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, for leading the charge to manage the situation, especially the measures taken so far to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

The Institute also commended the banks, its corporate members for their generous donations towards curtailing the pandemic in Nigeria .

Meanwhile, the Institute used the opportunity to commiserate with the Lagos State on the explosion and fire incident that occurred in the Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin area of the State on March 15, 2020 and claimed some lives and destroyed several property.