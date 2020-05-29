CACOVID donates 100-bed isolation centre to Anambra state government

Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private sector initiative established to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, has donated a 100-bed isolation centre and medical equipment to the Anambra State Government.

CACOVID renovated and equipped one of state’s Protective Care Center located at Umueri General Hospital in Oyi Local Government Area and donated same to the government.

A representative of CACOVID and the Regional Manager of Access Bank in Anambra, Mr Uche Idoko said the group renovated and equipped the centre to assist the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is a common enemy of mankind and as private organisations, we have a social responsibility to the states where we operate. We believe that the success of the state is our success as well, and Anambra State has been very accommodating to private companies.”

“This is why the coalition against COVID-19 in Nigeria, led by Mr Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc and Mr Aliko Dangote of Dangote Industries, is doing all they can to support the state in the fight against this disease “he said.

While inaugurating the 100-bed Isolation Centre and receiving the donated items, the Anambra State governor, Gov.Willie Obiano commended the coalition for the gesture, saying that the facility will increase the state’s capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

Obiano who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke affirmed that the state government would not relent in its efforts to fight the dreadful virus.

“I pray that we do not get more cases of COVID-19, however, we are ready for whatever happens and we are calling on other private companies and philanthropists to join the government in the fight against COVID-19, “he said

The Governor urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to all the precautionary measures as advised by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala highlighted the donated equipment to include – Oximeters, sphygmomanometers, Oxygen cylinders, infrared thermometer, tools for incubation and other supporting furniture.

Okpala added that the items donated were meant to help in the treatment of confirmed and suspected patients to reduce the mortality rate from COVID-19 in the state.