Buhari to get COVID-19 update from PTF on Thursday – Mustapha

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus response PTF, will Thursday, this week submit its updated report on the state of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha announced this on Monday at the regular nationwide briefing in Abuja.

The report is expected to review the state of the virus infections, detailing response mechanisms so far, as well as new measures, going forward.

The report will form the basis for further actions by the Federal government on International flights operations, relaxation of restrictions on restaurants operations, reopening of schools nationwide.

The report will also form the basis for relaxation of the current 10m to 4am curfew which has been in operation since the current state of ease of lockdown.

Mustapha stated that “ the PTF will submit its 6th Interim Report to Mr. President and subject to his approval, we hope to present the way forward to Nigerians at the next briefing on Thursday 6th August, 2020 .”

Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, while contributing at the briefing, announced that the federal government has commenced the fumigation of schools ahead of the resumption for the exit classes.

Abubakar however said the government is starting with the Federal government colleges.

Federal government recently announced that exit classes preparing for the West African Examinations Council WAEC, for Senior Secondary Schools.

The fumigation according to the government is to enable the exit classes resume from Tuesday August 4th, 2020.