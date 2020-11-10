Buhari joins world leaders to welcome new Coronavirus Vaccine

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined global leaders in welcoming the arrival of first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase.

Pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer, had on Monday announced a breakthrough on its coronavirus Vaccine trial, giving hope for an early solution to the global pandemic that has created untold hardship for humanity, claiming over 1.2 million lives in less than one year, globally.

Early reports had indicated that governments and especially commercial ventures whose economic activities were directly impacted by the pandemic breathed a sigh of relief amidst positive response to their stocks, following the announcement of the vaccine breakthrough Monday

President Buhari who is elated by the news of the 90% success said “ a bold international agreement cannot wait.”, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The President described the development as a major milestone in medical advances but warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries.

The statement noted that the President reiterated his earlier call that “only a People’s Vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again”