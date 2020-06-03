Benue relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, as Churches, Mosques to commence worship June 3

Churches and mosques in Benue State are to commence worship activities with effective June 3, 2020, the government has said.

Governor Samuel Ortom gave this indication on Wednesday when he announced a review of the COVID-19 measures in line with the Presidential Task Force.

According to him, Churches and Mosques are to hold staggered worship sessions. This implies that a Church or Mosque which before now held two worship sessions should henceforth conduct four or more sessions in a day to ensure physical distancing, adding: “Each worship session must not last more than one hour.

“Churches and Mosques should endeavour to provide water, soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers for worshippers, and should insist on wearing of face masks,” Ortom said.

Besides, the governor also directed the State civil servants on grade levels 1 to 12 to resume work on June 8, 2020.

He urged the workers to always wear face masks and maintain physical distancing as they go to work.

Other measures announced by the governor include:

Markets are to be opened but subject to physical distancing protocol on COVID-19.

Public gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 30 persons who must comply with the protocol of COVID-19.

* Inter-state movement remains banned, except those on essential services.

* The prevailing curfew in the State has been reviewed to now last between the hours of 10pm to 4am daily, until further notice.

* Schools remain closed till further notice.