Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force closes six churches

The Security sub-Committee of the Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19 has sealed six churches in the capital Yenagoa for failure to comply with safety measures outlined to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation and member of the Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19, Freston Akpor made the disclosure to newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday.

In a press statement, he said the affected churches include Living Faith Church, Igbogene, Salvation Victory Centre, Igbogene, Shalom International Christian Centre, along Tombia-Amassoma Road and Great Grace Distinguished Assembly, Okutukutu.

According to the statement, the other churches closed down by the task force are Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Opolo and Hebrews International Church, along Yenagoa-Ayama Road.

He stated that the sealed churches will remain closed until further notice to serve as deterrence to other churches that are flouting the safety directives.

Akpor added that the move will help in ensuring that other churches adhere to the protocols on hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing as measures to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He disclosed that the task force has unsealed two churches it had earlier shut down for violating the safety measures on the pandemic.

Akpor said Halleluya Deliverance Ministry International Church and Embassy Faith Church were unsealed after signing undertakings to comply with the safety protocols.