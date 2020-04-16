AXA contributes to the worldwide fight against COVID-19 Pandemic

Worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, AXA Group and parent company to AXA Mansard Plc. continues to demonstrate its enormous commitment towards efforts to eradicate the pandemic globally. This was made known in a statement issued by the company to address the COVID-19 Pandemic and the launch of the AXA Solidarity Response.

Bolstering scientific research

At the early stage of the crisis, the AXA Research Fund was the first to support the COVID-19 Task Force launched by the Institut Pasteur, a world class research center, with 33 institutes in 25 countries, thus, has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID19. The Task Force will help understand how the virus works and spreads and develop new diagnostic tools and treatments. AXA will further strengthen its commitment to Research by earmarking 5 million euros of philanthropic funding to fight COVID-19.

Supporting healthcare workers around the world

At a time when intensive care units around the world are under increasing pressure, AXA Group has partnered with Fund 101, an organization that federates more than 1,200 intensive care units across 60 countries, to share and accelerate improvements in therapeutic protocols.

In France, AXA Group purchased 2 million masks, which was given to the medical system whilst also helping health workers by financing their meals.

In addition, AXA Group has gone a step further in its commitment with 101 Fund by launching a global solidarity challenge, #AXASolidarityResponse, with its employees to support 1,200 intensive care units in 60 countries including Nigeria. The challenge which will run from the 7th of April through to the 30th of June, 2020, will give each AXA employee the opportunity to generate a donation of 5 Euros, financed by AXA, to 101 Fund by publishing a solidarity message on their personal Twitter or LinkedIn or Instagram account, enabling them to also take action, even from home.

Speaking about this commitment, CEO AXA Group, Mr. Thomas Buberl said, “The world is going through a crisis that will stand in collective memory. In an unstable environment, AXA has been fully mobilized since the outbreak of the pandemic to respond to two challenges: the health emergency, by protecting its employees and clients, and the economic and social emergency, by ensuring the continuity of a business that is essential to society. In line with our mission, and consistent with the actions taken by public authorities around the world, we are announcing today new commitments to reinforce the impact of initiatives already underway.”

In the same vein, AXA Mansard has aligned with the Group’s resolve to see the COVID-19 pandemic eradicated. With its donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth millions to the Lagos State Government, College of Medicine & University College Hospital, Ibadan (UCH) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the company has meaningfully responded to the fight against the disease. In addition, AXA Mansard donated life insurance cover for 100 medical professionals across Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan.

In her statement the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, said, “Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, AXA has been at the forefront of educating its customers and community about the precautions to take and we would continue to do so. We strongly applaud our medical response team and healthcare workers who we believe are the true heroes of the day. We strongly believe that the fight against the virus will be won in the coming days, therefore, we are intensifying our efforts via AXA Solidarity Response to provide valuable assistance to those who are fighting the virus on the frontline.” With our collective efforts, we know that everyday brings us closer to the resolution of this pandemic. Mrs Odunlami concluded.