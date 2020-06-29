As Rivers tests 3,434 to get 1,056 positive: Gov Wike orders testing of all Govt House personnel

As Rivers State tests 3,434 persons so far and recorded 1,056 positive cases, Gov Nyesom Wike has ordered compulsory testing of all personnel of the Government House in Port Harcourt. “I have given a directive that all staff of government House must go for testing. Nobody knows who is a carrier and we must save everybody as much as we can,” he said.

The governor disclosed this when he played host to BUA Foundation personnel who made presentation of three ambulances to Rivers State government to help fight the pandemic.

The governor said increased testing of prospective Covid-19 patients in the state should be seen as a commitment to save more lives.

Gov Wike told the executive director of BUA Foundation that more testing would reveal more Covid-19 cases in order to give prompt medical attention to the people.

He said: “The more we test, the more the number will increase; and we are willing to continue to test. Let our people know that this is not the kind of sickness to be ashamed of. Nobody knows who you have shook hands with.

“I’m sure, in Rivers State, we have lost not less than 38 lives on record. Nobody will be happy that each day you wake up, you hear that somebody, probably a bread winner of the family, is no longer there because of covid-19 pandemic.”

Gov Wike noted the sustained support from BUA Foundation to the Rivers State government particularly at this period of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said most companies in the state were only interested in making profit but would not support the government to save lives.

“BUA group has not only come to support us at this critical period but they have shown that really, they are part and parcel of the state. I sincerely commend you.

“So many companies shy away from identifying with the state where they operate because of lack of understanding. Making profit alone is what is important to them but to support government to save life is very difficulty for them.

“You have donated to the Rivers State government the sum N100 million before, you have given us a lorry load of other items. Today, you have given us three life support ambulances.

“I want to sincerely say that Rivers State government will continue to identify with you and to make sure that we make the environment easy for you to continue to do your business.

“All those who are here and not supporting us to save life in the state should not also expect to get cooperation from the Rivers state government. Those I consider as brothers and sisters are persons who identify with me when I’m in trouble.

“Do not relent in supporting the government of the state. This is where you’re doing business. We are a peaceful people and have fought insecurity to the lowest ebb. You can attest to the fact today that, apart to Covid-19, Rivers State is safe,” he added.

The executive director, Khalifa Rabiu, expressed appreciation to the governor for creating conducive business environment for their operations.

He said they had donated N100 million and a lorry load of covid-19 preventive items plus the three ambulances they have presented today.

Rabiu said the donation was to show their support to the Rivers State government to enable it succeed in the fight against Covid-19.

Commissioner for health, the professor, Princewill Chike, said so far, 3,434 samples have been tested and the state treatment centre has successfully managed and discharged about 584 patients.

Chike also said there are about 284 medical personnel engaged and catered for by the state government at the treatment centres and surveillance offices.

This, he explained, is exclusive of those sponsored by the international oil companies, adding that the state government also released over 40 ambulances to strengthen the response capacity of the team.