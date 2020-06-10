As Rivers hits 352 positive cases: Eroton donates rare oxygen concentrators, surgical masks, bus

As Rivers State records 352 positive cases and still counting, friends of the state have stirred up to push more support especially on the treatment side of the campaigns to the state. Eroton E&P, operator of OML 18 in Rivers State, has donated rare oxygen concentrators in addition to a bus and 6,000 surgical masks to the Rivers State to boost the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eroton had recently donated 1000 bags of rice; 1000 tins of tomatoes, 750 cartons of indomie, 1000 1-litre of vegetable oil, etc, to five Clusters Development Boards for 60 communities.

The Operations Manager of the company, Emmanuel Thompson, who led a delegation to donate the items, told newsmen that the company chose to supply what seems needful such as oxygen concentrators instead of oxygen incubators. The items donated included 120 packs of 6000 surgical masks, five oxygen concentrators, and a 14-seater bus.

Handing the items over to the former minister and now head of the procurement committee in the state, Tammy Danagogo, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the operations manager said the donation was the fourth phase of their support.

He said: “We started with community sensitization and sanitization. Then we proceeded to second phase which was combined effort of the Independent Oil Exploration Companies contribution and later palliatives to communities. This is the fourth stage which is support to the state government.”

He appealed to the state government deploy the items strategically according to need. “Whoever is affected, let these things be used to help out. We expect the Ministry of Health to use the bus to move about and fight the pandemic.”

He admitted that the pandemic has not actually affected their operations. “We have not had a case in our organization but we are working closely with the government and other agencies to reduce the spread. We helped to sensitise the communities with WHO protocol such as hand-washing, social distancing, etc.”

Responding, the SSG said the government now knows how much Eroton E&P loves Rivers State. “Now we know those who stand with us. It is time of need that you know your friends. This is a great show of support. The governor will be adequately briefed of what you have brought. We will identify those who helped us at this moment. Eroton will be among.”

Speaking later to newsmen, Danagogo said: “Since the pandemic started, a lot of well-meaning companies and corporate entities have been giving their little support here and there. Just before Eroton came now, you may have seen SPAR which gave theirs.

“It is what every well-meaning individual and corporate citizen is doing; supporting the effort of the government in ensuring that the people, especially the less-privileged ones, are being told to stay at home and not to engage in their regular income giving activities.

“This is one of the kind gestures and we deeply appreciate what Eroton has done. They have also put their name on the list of corporate citizens that mean well for the down-trodden in Rivers State.”