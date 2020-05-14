Ardova boosts battle against COVID-19 in Ogun with ambulance, 20,000 relief packs donations

As part of effort to boost battle against Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Ardova PLC has donated an ambulance and 20,000 food packs and relief materials to Ogun state government, covering 10,000 families across 20 local government areas of the state.

The indigenous energy group, formerly Forte Oil PLC, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria with extended operations in Ghana, has also responded to the containment of the pandemic by donating N50 million to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) collective industry fund through the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

Besides, the energy company, which is a major operator in the Downstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry through Prudent Energy and Services Limited, donated solar energy systems to isolation centres in Lagos and Abuja to ensure that patients and medical workers in these facilities do not experience interrupted power supply, having provided fuel supply to power isolation centres and pandemic nerve centres in Lagos state.

Speaking at the presentation of an ambulance and 20,000 relief packs to Ogun state government in Abeokuta on Monday, Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer of Ardova PLC, noted that: “This forms the second phase of our response programme to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the first phase, our focus – in collaboration with downstream industry players – was ensuring the readiness of isolation centres and hospitals to treat victims of the disease. This time around, we have cast our sights on those directly impacting with people whose livelihoods have been terribly impacted by the pandemic.”

Adeosun further added that “The relief materials we are providing go beyond food supplies and sanitary supplies, we have also partnered with Five Cowries Initiative to produce educational materials that will be distributed freely to make learning more accessible for children impacted by this pandemic. We want the communities we operate in to know that they are not forgotten and that they can share the same optimism that we have; that there are brighter days ahead.”

He however encouraged other private organisations to provide help how and where they could, as he said, “We laud the efforts of other private outreach programmes that have contributed to helping the most vulnerable across the country. At no time in recent history has it been more important to look out for the disadvantaged in society than right now.”

Responding on behalf of the State government, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor, appreciated the donors for the donations of Ambulance and 20,000 packs of food items from Ardova Plc and Prudent Energy and Services Limited to 10,000 families across 20 local government areas of the state, pledging that State government would put the clinical equipment and other materials into a good use.

The Deputy Governor, who received the materials in the presence of Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health and Sola Arobieke, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, said: “We have received very generous donations. Despite the fact that the lockdown has been eased, government will still continue to provide relief packages for the citizens because many have not been able to get back to where they were before, while some sectors cannot take off because the economy is not fully back in place.”