ARD-UCH President tests positive for Coronavirus

The president of Association of the Resident Doctors of University College Hospital, Ibadan, Adedayo Williams has tested positive for coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

In a statement signed by Williams, he said that “having been on the field caring for others, I thought it wise to subject myself to a voluntary screening for COVID-19”.

He stated that the result turned out to be positive on Saturday evening.

“ I presently do not have any symptom and I am currently on self- isolation, awaiting a repeat test,” he explained.

He however implored everyone that has had contact with him recently to immediately go on self-isolation pending the time they will be tested saying those concerned should also properly inform their Heads of Department.

The ARD-UCH president advised every healthcare worker to always take precautionary measures saying, “COVID-19 is real and spreads fast, even though some persons infected are asymptomatic”.

