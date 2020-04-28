APM Terminals employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of APM Terminals Apapa has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According a statement issued by Daniel Odibe, the company’s general manager, External Relations, the last time the employee was at the port was on April 16, 2020 but his COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Monday April 27.

“APM Terminals hereby informs the port community and general public of a positive COVID-19 case concerning a staff of APM Terminals Apapa Limited. The said employee’s last day at work was on April 16th 2020,” Odibe said.

According to him, “The employee developed malaria symptoms and was referred to a hospital where he was initially treated before he was referred to NCDC for further test. We were informed on April 27th 2020 that the test result came out positive.

Odibe further stated that the case is currently being handled by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) even as he assured that APM Terminals would continue with its precautionary and response plans in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE