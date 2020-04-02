Amosun supports fight against Coronavirus in Ogun with N25m

Immediate past governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun has donated N25m to the State government as part of effort geared towards fighting the scourge and spread of Coronavirus in the State.

The former governor, who now represents the residents of Ogun Central Senatorial District at the Senate, said that the sum of 25 million had been transferred into the State’s Bank Account, tagged, “Ogun State Coalition Against COVID-19” as personal contribution for effective control and management of COVID-19 challenges in the State.

Speaking through a letter addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun, dated 31st March, 2020 and tagged, “Donation Towards the Management of COVID-19 Challenges in Ogun State”, Amosun also declared that he had made arrangements to provide relief materials in form of foods and money to 25,000 households across the state while the lockdown declared by the government lasts.

He said, “Please be notified that the sum of N25m (Twenty-five Million Naira) has been transferred and cleared into Access Bank Account No. 1384210113 OGUN STATE COALITION AGAINST COVID-19 as my personal contribution for the management of COVID-19 challenges in Ogun State.

“I am also in constant touch with Federal Agencies in and outside Ogun State with a view to offering maximum assistance to our people in these trying times.

“In addition, arrangements are also in

place to assist in ameliorating the challenges arising from the COVID-19 lockdown in Ogun State within this period, by supporting 25,000 (Twenty-five Thousand) households across the State.

“It is my fervent prayer that Almighty God will see our people in Ogun State and indeed Nigeria through the COVID-19 pandemic.”