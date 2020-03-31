All On announces N180m COVID-19 Solar Relief Fund to power emergency health care

Nigerian off-grid energy impact investing company All On, seeded by Shell, today announced N180 million in assistance to renewable energy companies, Auxano, Arnergy, GVE and Lumos to provide solar power for emergency health centers in support of the response to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has said.

All On said the four companies, all investees of All On, were selected based on their immediate preparedness to respond with products, inventory, technical capabilities and their efficient delivery track record.

“At times like these, the mission to accelerate the closing of the energy access gap by providing energy to underserved and unserved communities in Nigeria, is even more critical to ultimately saving lives,” the statement said.

All On’s COVID-19 Solar Relief (CSR) Fund will be made available immediately to the selected off-grid energy companies to provide solar power to emergency health facilities around Nigeria, through various private and social sector initiatives.

The investees will tap into initiatives that support the national effort to alleviate the burden on the nation’s fragile health care sector in this time of crisis.

All On was established by Shell to contribute to addressing Nigeria’s access to energy gap through impact investing and the creation of an enabling environment for players in the off-grid sector to thrive.

Through the COVID-19 Solar Relief (CSR) Fund, All On aims to contribute solar power solutions to aid in the containment and treatment of the virus, the company said.