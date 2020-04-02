Akwa Ibom rejects  NCDC test result on five COVID-19 cases

The Akwa Ibom government has rejected the test result on five confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced by the National Centre of Disease Control.

Dominic Ukpong, the state commissioner for health in a statement that the state government only heard of about the test results in the news adding that the immediate “reconfirmation test on the five reported cases was being demanded.”

“Owing to the irregularities observed in the testing and reporting procedure, Health Care Professionals in Akwa Ibom State have called for an immediate reconfirmation test on the 5 reported cases,” he stated.

According to Ukpong, NCDC was not aware of the reported result announcement adding that all the five reported cases have been contacted and “have showed no COVID-19 symptoms.”

Part of the statement read: “We observed a disturbing breach in the test and reporting procedure.

“Akwa Ibom State Government only heard about the test results in the news.

” The Director General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was not aware of the reported result announcement.”

The commissioner noted that while “the tests were being processed in NCDC approved test facilities, all suspected cases were held in isolation adding that “several sample batches have been previously sent for testing from Akwa Ibom State and they all returned negative results.”

The commissioner who maintained that the test results would be made public follow due process appealed to the people to remain calm while observing all personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines issued earlier as well as adhere to the social distancing prescriptions.

He appealed to the NCDC to ensure that all future tests are conducted following due process in order to maintain continued confidence in the process while the Enforcement Committee of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020 have been “mandated to see to the full operation of the provisions of the regulations.

” The Incident Management committee will continue to meet on a daily basis to review and analyze the situation while updates will be provided as and when due,” the statement added.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo