Akwa Ibom installs 3G cameras at border communities as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Akwa Ibom government says it has installed 3G cameras at border communities to enforce the restriction of movement as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who made this known during an interactive session on radio in Uyo said the 3G cameras have been installed at Itu, Ikot Abasi to monitor the movement of people.

“We have installed 3G cameras at our road borders, especially the busy ones like Itu, Ikot Abasi borders. We monitor every movement at our situation rooms and I see everything from my sitting room,” the governor said.

He said the borders leading to the state have been secured explaining that he was working discreetly to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

“We don’t take pleasure in noise making. The fact that you don’t see me jump on heavy duty vehicles, does not mean we are not doing our best.

“Trust us, we have secured our borders. People have different styles of working, and I’m happy we are getting the results we want.

On the clamour for churches to reopen for worship services, he maintained that the state government could not allow church service because of the level of interaction after those services.

“There will be no church services for now. You know someone like me I love church services but at a critical time like this, there is nothing we can do.

“We cannot allow church services because of the level of interaction after those services. You know We are Africans and we love ourselves. You can’t take that communal life away from our people. Please join your services online.

“There is adequate technology these days for Pastors to preach to the entire world and not even to members of a particular church alone. Gather your family at home and join services online tomorrow. The same God in the church will bless you at home”.

He said the state is setting up a standard healthcare facility in all the 10 Federal Constituencies of the state with new model medical equipment of year 2019 adding that the next containers with equipment will all be 2020 model of medical equipment”.

The governor who disclosed that two more aircraft would be acquired for Ibom Air this year said by next year, there would be two additional planes for the airline to begin international flight.

“Everything we are doing is according to our business plan. We proposed two aircrafts for 2020, two more in 2021 and by 2022 we will set up so we can begin flying international routes. It is not easy.

” I thank the Minister of Aviation for his support, the NCA, NAMA, the other 35 state Governors who supported us and all Federal Government agencies that helped us with the case of Ibom Air. A job well done is more job to be done. We are flying the Nigerian flag and that flag is also for our country and Africa.”