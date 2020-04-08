Akwa Ibom begins construction of 300-bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

Akwa Ibom state has commenced the construction of a 300-bed isolation centre for patients of Coronavirus in the sate, the government has announced.

Located in Ituk Mbang, a few kilometres from Uyo, the state capital, the hospital is part of efforts to complement an existing facility in Ikot Ekpene, which also serves as an infectious disease hospital in the state, Emmanuel Ekuwem, secretary to the state government said in a statement made available to BusinessDay.

Five persons tested positive for Coronavirus in the state last week, which forced the government to order a 14-day lockdown which involved the restriction of movement across the 31 local government areas of the state.

Ekuwem said that all the five cases of COVID-19 who had earlier been placed on isolation were “hale and hearty”. A final reconfirmation test result was being awaited, he said.

“Even though they have not shown any noticeable symptoms, they are under close observation by a team of specialized medical experts,” he explained.

Ekuwem who said he was directed by Governor Udom Emmanuel to give an update over the pandemic, said the state’s incident management committee had continued to intensify efforts at contact tracing following standard medical procedures and explained that so far “no downstream infections have been recorded”.

He announced plans by the state government to provide relief materials, including rice, garri, flour and other essential food items to cushion the effects of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020.

Ekuwem said that a disbursement committee would be unveiled to implement the disbursement guidelines directly to all villages in the state.

According to him, the mode of disbursement to villages will enable a trickledown to give succour to all and sundry.