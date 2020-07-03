Akeredolu’s wife, Betty tests positive for COVID-19

The wife of the Ondo State hovernor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s COVID-19 status was disclosed on Thursday night by a top government official who preferred anonymity.

According to the source, the First Lady’s sample was collected two days ago and returned positive on Thursday.

Recall that her husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday began self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

BusinessDay learnt that she had embarked on self-isolation before her samples were taken.

Meanwhile, the State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has released order of programme for the three days prayer and fasting declared by the National CAN as arranged by the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC).

Ondo CAN, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Thursday evening, by its Chairman, John Ayo Oladapo, appealed to Christian families to pray in their homes on the first day which is Friday 3rd July, 2020

Oladapo, posited that prayer at family level will hold on Saturday 4th July, while the corporate prayer service in all churches will hold on Sunday, the last day.

He therefore, urged Christians in Ondo state to offer special and specific prayers in respect of COVID-19 pandemic adding that special prayers should also be made for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his wife and those that have been tested positive in the state for their quick recovery.