Airtel Nigeria employees donate N20m to Lagos State in fight against COVID-19

Employees of telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, have donated the sum of N20million to the Lagos State Government in support of the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic currently ravaging communities and nations the world over, making them the first employee group in the country to make such a donation.

The donated sum is specifically meant to support the Lagos State Government in the provision of relief materials to indigent residents and citizens as well as families who are badly affected by the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

Commenting on the donation in a letter to the Lagos State Governor, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, noted that the donation by his colleagues was to show their support to Lagos State in the battle against the COVID-19 plague.

“I am pleased to inform you that employees of Airtel Nigeria have donated the sum of N20 million (Twenty million naira) to the Lagos State COVID-19 account for the provision of relief materials to indigent families during this crisis.

“The donation comes under the Airtel Nigeria Employee Volunteer Scheme (EVS), an initiative launched nine years ago, as part of our corporate philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, which offers employees a platform to volunteer their time, a fraction of their monthly earnings and their skills to support relevant charitable causes that positively impact our communities and country at large.

“Once again, we commend you and your team for the excellent work you have done to ensure residents and Indigenes of Lagos are well protected and safe at this extremely challenging period. Please be assured of our commitment to exploring further collaborations with the Lagos State Government to flatten the COVID-19 curve and ultimately defeat the deadly virus,” he said.

Acknowledging the donation, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed appreciation to the staff of Airtel Nigeria for standing to be counted when the support of every kind-hearted Lagosian was needed. He thanked them for the support and reiterated his administration’s commitment to fighting the pandemic as well as mitigating the impact on the good people of Lagos State.

Recently, Airtel Nigeria also announced a commitment of N1.97Bn towards the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Providing a breakdown of the pledged sum, Airtel said it is offering free Short Message Services (SMS) to customers across all networks worth over N1.2Bn as well as complimentary data for customers to access educational sites worth over N494m.

The telco has also zero-rated traffic to select sites including Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) worth over N30m just as it has commenced a multi-million-naira educational awareness campaign to sensitize Nigerians on steps to take to prevent the Coronavirus.

Airtel added that it is committing N160m to support the NCDC, Port Health Services and the 36 States, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Airtel, it is offering toll-free lines to each of the 36 States including the FCT to help in the fight against COVID-19 and is also connecting the NCDC’s offices nationwide with Broadband services.

Airtel also announced that it has offered devices and toll-free lines to the NCDC and also provided the Port Health Services with devices and Closed User Group (CUG) lines.

In addition, Airtel said it will donate 100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand) face masks to health workers across the country while also exploring opportunities for an isolation centre outside of Lagos.