Again,PTF says no resumption date for schools reopening

The Presidential Task Force on Monday warned that the federal government has not issued any resumption date for the reopening of schools across the country.

READ ALSO: Public health concerns limit chances of immediate school reopening

Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education gave the information during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task

“The fake publication dates are not issued by us. The Ministry doesn’t want to lead Nigeria into danger. We want to open only when it is safe to do so. We have heard of neighboUring countries that opened shut and their figures spiking up.”

He stated that the federal government is seeking a situation where it is safe for children to go to school before schools would be reopened.

“I just finished a meeting this morning with representatives of the West African Examination Council,WAEC, National Examination NECO and National Board for Technical Education, NABTEB, because I understand how that worries our parents”.

“It takes about six weeks to conclude WAEC Examination, and it would require another six weeks to conclude NECO and NABTEB examinations,” he stated.

“So right now, we are working on timetable and how to bring the timetable closer. What is permissible, and possibly can we use Saturdays and Sundays and which one is permissible for us.

“What days are available for us as soon as we can, and bring them to some sort of closure so that they would be available for us when the Tertiary institutions open for another set of the academic season.

He stated that “Within the same period, we could also run our common entrance and get those in primary to secondary school.

“Last week, we were at the Nation Assembly and worked with House Committee on basic education and went through these issues raising questions from parents, and every stakeholder.”