Active Covid-19 cases hit record low as NCDC discharges 4,188

The Nigerian Centre for Disease and Control has reported that a total of 4,188 covid-19 patients were discharged on Sunday, 24th October 2021, dropping the total number of active cases in the country to a record low of 5,199.

This is according to information tracked by Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics from the website of the agency.

As of 23rd October 2021, the number of discharged patients were 198,191 out of the total 210,295 cases recorded from inception to date. However, on Sunday, 24th October the number increased significantly to 202,379 discharged, representing 4,188 discharged patients in a single day.

This decline dropped the number of active cases to its lowest since July 2021 as the number of daily cases continues to reduce although slowly. On the other hand, the number of deaths has been on the high side lately, with 154 deaths recorded so far in the month of October 2021.