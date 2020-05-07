48 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Lagos

Another 48 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged in Lagos

Th state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the patients were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

According to Sanwo-Olu, those discharged included 32 males and 16 females, all Nigerians.

They were discharged from Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities.

A breakdown showed that 28 patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; six from Lekki, one from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres

Sanwo-Olu said: “I’m pleased to announce to you the discharge of 48 more patients; 32 male and 16 female, all Nigerians who were discharged from our Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from Lekki, 1 from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.”

He said with this new development, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 406.

“We will continue to celebrate and acknowledge our wins, as well as reflect on our losses. These will help us stay on course, prevent us from being distracted, help us stay focused as we face this pandemic head on.

“Though we have been recording recovered patients, we need to also be careful, remain guarded, and show commitment and cooperation with authorities as we are all in this together. Our wins are your wins, our losses, your losses,” said Sanwo-Olu.