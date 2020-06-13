Lagos discharges 90 COVID-19 patients

Ninety COVID-19 patients h were on Friday discharged in Lagos from different isolation centers to reunite with society.

This announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Friday June 12 via its twitter handle.

Of the 90 patients discharged, Thirty (30) were females and sixty(60) males.

“The patients, twenty-eight (28) were from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 10 from Agidingbi, 5 from Gbagada, 2 from First Cardiology, 10 from Lekki and 26 from Lagos University Teaching Hosptial (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID.

“With this, the number of COVID19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1137.

“As we record successes in the battle against this global pandemic – COVID19, citizens are enjoined to adhere strictly to Physical Distancing, hand hygiene principles,” it tweeted.