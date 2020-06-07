42 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Lagos

Lagos State on Saturday discharged forty-two more COVID-19 patients from various isolation centres in the state, the government said.

They include eleven females and thirty-one males, the Lagos State Ministry of Health said on its twitter handle.

According to the ministry, 20 of the patients were discharged from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres, after testing negative to COVID19.

“This brings to 994, the number of COVID19 confirmed cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” it tweeted.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Government is putting in place strategies for commencement of home-based management of asymptomatic and mild COVID19 cases.

Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, who disclosed on Friday at a news briefing to give situation report on COVID19 management in Lagos.

He said that the State government is working on parameters to integrate home-based care to the isolation strategy in the management of cases stressing that asymptomatic and mild stage of the infection will now be managed at home rather than at the Isolation centres.

Abayomi noted that the home-based care is necessitated by the increasing numbers of positive cases in the community which is a result of the increase in testing capacity.

He added that with the increasing numbers of positive cases, the possibility of running short of bed spaces in isolation facilities cannot be ruled out making it imperative to opt for home-based care for people who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic to the infection.

Abayomi stressed that the State government will pay more attention to patients with moderate and severe cases and manage such cases at the Isolation centres because they are not suitable to be managed at home.

‘’We are going to define who can be managed at home and who can be managed in an isolation facility,” he said.