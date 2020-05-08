42 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos 

Forty-two more COVID-19 patients comprising 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians, have today been discharged from various isolation facilities in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his twitter handle on Friday, said 32 of the patients were discharged from Eti-Osa (Landmark), eight from Lekki and two from Onikan isolation centre having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 448, the number of COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State Isolation facilities,” said Sanwo-Olu.