3 more Covid-19 patients die in Lagos as 32 new cases recorded 

Three more patients of the Covid-19 have died in Lagos, bringing total fatalities to 13 just as 32 new recorded cases have pushed total cases in the state to 286 as at Saturday, April 18.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his twitter handle, said the deceased were 2 males and 1 female aged 52, 63 and 67.

Two of the dead, he added, had underlying health issues. The two males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

The female was, however, suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria.

“Let’s continue to maintain social distanacing and call 📞08000CORONA for any COVID19 related issues,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.