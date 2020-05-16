29-year-old fruits-seller is Delta’s latest COVID-19 patient

A 29 year old fruits seller in Agbor, Ikah South Local Government Area of Delta is the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient in the state.

The fruits-seller whose name was not disclosed, reportedly tested positive for the virus on Friday.

This was as five COVID-19 patients in the state, including the index case, were discharged after they had tested negative twice.

Charles Aniagwu, state commissioner for information, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba, Friday.

With the development, he said that the state now has 23 total confirmed cases of the virus with eight currently active, 11 patients already discharged and 4 fatalities recorded.

Aniagwu who said the state government was doing everything possible to flatten the curve, added that one of the gains of the lockdown was the low number of cases in the state despite having boundaries with a state having a high number of the Coronavirus.

He urged Deltans to see the new norm of wearing face masks in public places as a personal responsibility and not because they are doing it to obey government directives.

For over a week now, the people of the state have been under partial lockdown following the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa’s order relaxing the four weeks total lockdown, to ease movement within the state.

He however ordered that state borders remained closed in line with the federal government’s directive to that effect.

Checks revealed that though borders are closed against vehicular movements, people are allowed to walk from Delta into neighbouring states and vis versa, with so much pain as areas like Asaba-Onitsha head-bridge, witness heavy traffic gridlock caused by trucks and trailer operators that are hardly allowed to cross the bridge during the day but are said to be cleared at night.

Most businesses in Asaba rely on Onitsha for their goods and commodities and residents now said prices of commodities have skyrocketed because of the cost of transportation to and from Onitsha and the inconvenience experienced on that route.