2,430 COVID-19 patients in Lagos avoiding admission in isolation centres – Health commissioner

The Lagos State commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, says 2,430 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state have not turned up for admission at the isolation centres.

While giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Abayomi said out of the confirmed cases in the state, 1,695 patients have since been discharged from the state’s isolation centres after full recovery.

As of July 4, 2020, Lagos has recorded 11,045 positive cases of COVID-19, according to update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Abayomi said 6, 259 of the cases monitored in communities by the Lagos COVID-19 response team have either fully recovered or are positively responding to treatments, while 365 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.

“However, 2,430 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments,” Abayomi said on Twitter.